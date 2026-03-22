From selling carpets in Valenza, India, to its headquarters in Rockefeller Center, New York: this is Andreoli’s fine jewelry.

Work in Valenza, success in the US. Andreoli is an American haute jewelry brand that began its journey in Italy in 1945, when the Hadjibay family established itself in the precious stone trade (we’ve also talked about it here). Since 1970, the company has evolved and continues to design and create fine jewelry pieces in Valenza, Italy, while serving the American market. Given its origins, it’s no surprise that the collections feature large stones, such as brilliant diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, as well as pearls, coral, and turquoise. What’s more, alongside gold, Andreoli uses platinum and titanium to create even imposing pieces, such as the large necklace with over 850 carats of rubies and 20 grams of pearls. It can’t be easy to wear it casually. The company is now led by Caroline Hadjibay, who took over from patriarch Jack Hadjibay, from her headquarters in Rockefeller Center, New York.

The family’s history began with Abraham Hadjibay in India, where he sold the finest Persian carpets. But it should be noted that Abraham’s father had already sold gems to the Tsars of Russia. Abraham Hadjibay thus moved from carpets to jewelry, trading in precious stones. His son, Jack Hadjibay, then continued the business. The Andreoli brand, on the other hand, originated in Valenza, where it was founded in 1845. In 1920, Andreoli launched its ready-to-wear collection and immediately achieved worldwide success. The two stories, combined, have led to what is today one of the most famous fine jewelry brands.