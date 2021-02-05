Van Cleef & Arpels, stellar high jewelry

Many jewels and super watches among the stars of Van Cleef & Arpels. The Parisian Maison presented a new high jewelery collection that has the sky as a source of inspiration during couture week. The stars, in fact, are one of the favorite subjects of jewelers, but the problem is knowing how to treat this subject with creativity and originality. Mission accomplished for Van Cleef & Arpels, who put together a galaxy of 150 pieces. The collection is called Sous Les Étoiles and required an enormous amount of work for the Maison’s designers and craftsmen. The stars of the collection are seen through a telescope that turns into a magnifying glass and brings satellites, planets and comets into contact with the skin of the wearer.

The renowned ability of the Van Cleef & Arpels laboratories to create even the most complicated pieces is manifested in the creation of some modular jewels, with necklaces that include brooches or host the gem of a ring, up to 11 variations for the same jewel. A necklace that is a tribute to Halley’s Comet features a vivid yellow fancy diamond, with a tail made up of white and yellow diamonds. The central yellow diamond can be removed and used on a ring.

Haute horlogerie, on the other hand, is represented by Planetarium, a timepiece in 18-karat white gold, yellow gold and pink gold with colored sapphires, spessartite garnets, black spinels, aventurine, pink mother-of-pearl, turquoise, enamel and diamonds and self-winding mechanical movement with Christiaan van der Klaauw planetary module: a great little masterpiece. The last interesting detail is the hour that marks.

The Sous Les Étoiles collection, among other things, continues a tradition of the house on Place Vendôme, which has already drawn on the celestial sphere as an inspiration for fine jewelry. Here, moreover, there is no lack of historical and literary references, from Jules Verne to the 17th century astronomer Johannes Kepler (Italianized in Kepler) or to the French scholar Camille Flammarion. And the result is stellar.















