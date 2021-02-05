alta gioielleria, ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — February 5, 2021 at 5:00 am

Van Cleef & Arpels, stellar high jewelry

Many jewels and super watches among the stars of Van Cleef & Arpels. The Parisian Maison presented a new high jewelery collection that has the sky as a source of inspiration during couture week. The stars, in fact, are one of the favorite subjects of jewelers, but the problem is knowing how to treat this subject with creativity and originality. Mission accomplished for Van Cleef & Arpels, who put together a galaxy of 150 pieces. The collection is called Sous Les Étoiles and required an enormous amount of work for the Maison’s designers and craftsmen. The stars of the collection are seen through a telescope that turns into a magnifying glass and brings satellites, planets and comets into contact with the skin of the wearer.

Collana ispirata alla comete di Halley in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti e un diamante fancy vivid yellow taglio a pera da 11,29 carati
The renowned ability of the Van Cleef & Arpels laboratories to create even the most complicated pieces is manifested in the creation of some modular jewels, with necklaces that include brooches or host the gem of a ring, up to 11 variations for the same jewel. A necklace that is a tribute to Halley’s Comet features a vivid yellow fancy diamond, with a tail made up of white and yellow diamonds. The central yellow diamond can be removed and used on a ring.

Una cometa composta da zaffiri, rubini e diamanti
Haute horlogerie, on the other hand, is represented by Planetarium, a timepiece in 18-karat white gold, yellow gold and pink gold with colored sapphires, spessartite garnets, black spinels, aventurine, pink mother-of-pearl, turquoise, enamel and diamonds and self-winding mechanical movement with Christiaan van der Klaauw planetary module: a great little masterpiece. The last interesting detail is the hour that marks.

Planetarium, bracciale orologio in oro bianco 18 carati, oro giallo e oro rosa con zaffiri colorati, granati spessartite, spinelli neri, avventurina, madreperla rosa, turchese, smalto e diamanti e movimento meccanico a carica automatica con Christiaan van der Klaauw
The Sous Les Étoiles collection, among other things, continues a tradition of the house on Place Vendôme, which has already drawn on the celestial sphere as an inspiration for fine jewelry. Here, moreover, there is no lack of historical and literary references, from Jules Verne to the 17th century astronomer Johannes Kepler (Italianized in Kepler) or to the French scholar Camille Flammarion. And the result is stellar.

Orecchini Céphéide con tanzaniti, tsavoriti, zaffiri violacei, calcedonio
Collana Céphéide con tanzaniti, tsavoriti, zaffiri violacei, calcedonio. L'elemento pendente è staccabile
Spilla Saturno con diamanti bianchi
Collana Ciel de Minuit in oro bianco 18 carati, lapislazzuli, zaffiri e diamanti
Bracciale con rubini e diamanti
Anello tra le dita in oro bianco 18 carati, oro rosa, zaffiri, turchese e diamanti
