The talisman-jewelry by Bee Goddess











The jewels-talisman by Bee Goddess ♦ ︎

In the mythology of ancient Greece and India, the bee was considered a sacred insect, which linked the natural world to the underworld. But in jewelry market, Bee Goddess is a Maison that participated at the Design Room of VicenzaOro January: it derives its name from the Goddess of Catalhoyuk, the first settlement in the world in 7500 BC. The brand is based in Istanbul, and offers a large number of gold jewelery with colored gems, such as the rose gold ring with emerald pavé and surmounted by a bee in rose gold and diamonds, the symbol of the house. Because the allusions to the sacred origin of the myth linked to the bees is still present in the proposal of Bee Goddess, which gives its jewels a bit more interest.

One of the strands followed by the designers of the brand, in fact, is that of talismanic jewels, which should bring good luck or keep the troubles away.

Founder of Bee Goddess was Ece Sirin, who before becoming a jewelry designer worked for companies like Microsoft and Coca-Cola. In short, in addition to the spiritual forces has captured the power of marketing. To this she added a menu of Reiki, Kabbalah, spiritualism, astrology and mythology that suggested her to conceive jewels that are also symbolic. Bee Goddess born in 2008 with jewelry from the symbols of ancient civilizations from around the world, from the star of a Babylonian goddess, to the ancient Egyptian ring of Shen.

Today the Bee Goddess catalog includes dozens of jewels with sacred symbols. The business is sacred too, given that the Maison has four stores in Turkey and a global distribution among the best boutiques including Harrods in London, with admirers like Donna Karan, Kate Moss and Rihanna. Maybe they can succeed thanks to the amulets, who knows. Giulia Netrese













