The pebbles of Vendorafa











Pebbles. But precious: one of the novelties of Vendorafa Lombardi is the Pebbles collection, which consists of necklaces, bracelets and rings that want to remember, in form, the pebbles that are found near the sea, on beaches where there is no sand . Obviously the jewels do not use common stones, but semi-precious stones, such as malachite, but also mother of pearl. The style is the classic one of the Maison of Valenza: modern, but without exaggerating.



The history of Vendorafa, in fact, testifies to a search for classic shapes. The company was born 70 years ago on the initiative of Mario Lombardi and his brother Renzo. The company was called Lombardi Mario e f.llo, but in 1955 Mario Lombardi decided to encourage the internationalization of its products by founding the Vendorafa brand, together with other companies, including Gatti and Panelli and Garavelli and Bozzo, which remained associated with the brand until the eighties. A modern company, the first to have entrusted the project for the new headquarters to a great architect, Ignazio Gardella.



In the 1970s, the production of Vendorafa Lombardi resumed the craftsmanship of embossing, hammering and engraving, a characteristic of the Maison’s production. But since 1980 the company has been working on two fronts: with its own collection it uses the Vendorafa brand, while for third party processing it is under the Lombardi brand. The company is run today by Daniela Lombardi with her husband Augusto Ungarelli, sole director, while Raffaella Lombardi takes care of the administrative and financial area.















