Monica Vinader’s summer jewels











Monica Vinader is a British jewelry brand that sells necklaces, pendants, earrings, rings and bracelets. But it is also known because its affordable jewelry was worn by celebrities Kate Middleton, Kate Winslet, Cara Delevingne, Kylie Minogue, Elle Macpherson, Claudia Schiffer, Emma Watson. In short, even princesses and actresses do not always choose super precious (and expensive) jewelry.



Monica Vinader, creative director of the brand, started creating her first jewelry collection in 2002 while working in South America with her husband. At the beginning he created bespoke pieces for private customers, but soon the demand grew for a wider audience and in 2010 he opened his first store in London. The brand also grew thanks to the financing of the venture capital company Beringea. In short, the company took off with the formula of affordable jewelry and renewed at each season of the year. The jewels are largely made of silver or vermeil, in some cases even with the addition of small diamonds or semi-precious stones.

















