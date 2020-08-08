The divine proportions of De Maria











If you add one plus one you get two. If you add two plus one you get to three. And three plus two equals five, and so on. But the beauty is that if you divide the two neighboring numbers in this mathematical sequence (imported into Europe by Leonardo Pisano, named as Fibonacci, in 1300), you will always get a number close to 1.6. And the higher the numbers, the closer the division result will be to 1.618. It looks like a game, but it is not: the number 1.618 is indicated as that of the perfect proportion, what the ancients called the golden ratio or divine proportion. Also because it is a proportion found in many natural manifestations, from the shape of shells to that of flowers. What does all this have to do with jewelry?



Ask about it to Dario De Maria, jeweler passionate about Italian history and goldsmith’s art from the eighteenth century to today. And he himself, with his company born in the Ancient Borgo Orefici of Naples, has adopted the number 1,618 as a brand for a line of jewels, often produced by ancient molds, finished and assembled by hand and made of bronze and silver, in some cases with the addition of synthetic stones. In addition, many jewels are a tribute to ancient forms, a reminder of the Neapolitan goldsmith tradition, or with the processing with an empty barrel, which allows you to use gold in very reduced thicknesses and lower costs.



















