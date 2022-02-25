, bracciale, COLLANE — February 25, 2022 at 4:00 am

The Opsobjects chain inspired by Grace




Grace Kelly, actress, hapless princess and icon. In her name, and in her myth, equally legendary bags and, now, a series of bijoux signed by the Italian brand Obsobjects have been designed. The Grace collection, openly inspired by the late princess of Monaco, consists of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that can be combined with each other. The aesthetic motif of the collection is the timeless chain, which is combined in different ways, with irregular links, with metal that is sometimes smooth, sometimes knurled. All to add a touch of novelty to the genre.

Collana a catena in ottone placcato oro
The jewels, in fact, are composed of an oval diamond mesh, or woven into an almost hypnotic motif. Furthermore, the chain is proposed simple and thin or double, it alternates and connects with rings of different shapes, oval or circular. The material with which the jewels of the Opsobjects Grace line are made is brass, enriched with a 24-karat yellow gold plating.

Orecchini della collezione Grace
Orecchini a cerchio della collezione Grace
Collana a doppio filo della collezione Grace
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro della collezione Grace
Collana a catena della collezione Grace
Collana girocollo della collezione Grace
