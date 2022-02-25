









Grace Kelly, actress, hapless princess and icon. In her name, and in her myth, equally legendary bags and, now, a series of bijoux signed by the Italian brand Obsobjects have been designed. The Grace collection, openly inspired by the late princess of Monaco, consists of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that can be combined with each other. The aesthetic motif of the collection is the timeless chain, which is combined in different ways, with irregular links, with metal that is sometimes smooth, sometimes knurled. All to add a touch of novelty to the genre.



The jewels, in fact, are composed of an oval diamond mesh, or woven into an almost hypnotic motif. Furthermore, the chain is proposed simple and thin or double, it alternates and connects with rings of different shapes, oval or circular. The material with which the jewels of the Opsobjects Grace line are made is brass, enriched with a 24-karat yellow gold plating.