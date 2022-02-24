









After the initiative with Unicef, the Bros Manifatture group communicates another support linked to a social issue. These are Rosato and the Onlus ActionAid and the campaign to raise awareness of the cause of “child brides” on the occasion of Women’s Day. Until March 8, therefore, it will be possible to buy the Limited Edition heart charm dedicated to the initiative exclusively online at the price of 39 euros. With the charm, a red cord as a gift as a testimony of the commitment to protect the rights of women starting from childhood.



Rosato acts as a spokesperson in all its activities to defend the rights of everyone. The renewal of the partnership with ActionAid testifies to the closeness of all the Group’s brands to the non-profit organizations committed daily to generating positive changes for people and for the planet.

Lanfranco Beleggia, president of the Bros Manifatture Group

100% of the proceeds from online sales will be entirely donated to the non-profit organization. The term “child brides” refers to very young women who are obliged, in certain cultural spheres, to marry men much older than themselves. Early marriages irremediably compromise the child’s physical and psychological development. According to the calculations of the non-profit organization, every day 33,000 girls are forced into an early and forced marriage: one every 3 seconds. In the last year there have been 650 million child brides and it is estimated that by 2030 another 150 million will be added, married before turning 18. The initiative is part of the great Rosato 4Good project, which represents the brand’s commitment to society and the environment and carries out important projects with various non-profit organizations, promoting values ​​such as sustainability, respect for others and social equality.