









Since the world, too often, communicates the worst side of humanity (or, better, the lack of humanity), let’s try to find a smile again. A smiling jewel can be an idea. So it happens that on the fiftieth anniversary of the Smiley icon, the Parisian Maison Messika turned to the artist André Saraiva, famous for his Mr. A graffiti to create smiling jewels.



The Smiley icon was created in 1972 by French journalist Franklin Loufrani to spread good news and over the years the smiley face has become one of the most important icons in graphic design, used by millions of people. The idea of ​​celebrating the anniversary with a jewel has resulted in new pieces from the Lucky Move collection, launched as a line of lucky jewelry. The small Lucky Move pendant unveils a smile in yellow diamonds in a white pave gold ring.In its exclusive version, the second jewel of the collection is a Lucky Move XXL necklace, which competes as the most expensive Smiley in the world. Offered with wide chain links, 43 millimeters in diameter the laughing face emerges through the meticulous pavé of several hundred yellow diamonds and white diamonds totaling 7.90 carats. The number 50 of the anniversary is engraved on the back of both necklaces, which commemorate the anniversary edition.

When Smiley decides to celebrate its 50th anniversary, it naturally surrounds itself with brands which share a similar joie de vivre and mischievous spirit.

Valéria Messika

The third jewel conceived explores the smiley face motif in a different environment. Valérie has revisited one of her latest jewels from the My Move collection. The collection consists of pieces that can be transformed at will thanks to interchangeable bracelets. In her Smiley edition, the bracelet is offered in black rubber on which the Smiley icon is present in different colors: black and white or black and yellow and in various sizes. The jewels are on display in the Messika Parisian boutique on rue Saint-Honoré, but are also available at the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann.