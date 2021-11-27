









Japanese design, sculpture and Milanese avant-garde: it is the mix at the base of Natsuko Toyofuku ︎jewelry ♦

The simple and ingenious design of Japan inspired by a sculptor’s soul. Natsuko Toyofuku, known as Natsu, is a jewelry designer who lives and works in Milan, with a showroom workshop in one of the nightlife streets, Corso Como. Born in Japan, she has lived in Italy since she was a child. Her father, Tomomori Toyofuku, was a great sculptor active in the sixties and seventies, a bridge between the Japanese tradition and the western avant-garde. And the mother, Kazuko, was a painter.



With this imprinting, Natsuko has developed her creativity in jewelry. She use silver and bronze, with the addition of pearls, a classic element of Japanese jewelry, along with enamel, natural stones. But above all, her jewels are distinguished by their unusual shape, sculptor to wear and which does not go unnoticed. Crafted by craftsmen, Natsuko Toyofuku’s jewels turned out to be a shock in the eighties, when the designer started the business. Now, however, they are generally accepted and have won over a wider audience.