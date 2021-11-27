









The strong, geometric and unusual lines of Kova’s jewels, inspired by the artistic current of Russian Suprematism ♦

Inspired by the Russian artist Kazimir Malevich: Katie Kova is a young designer from Moscow who lives in London and offers jewelry with strong and clean lines that seem to be inspired by the current artist called Suprematism. Those of Kova are jewels with geometric structures that seem to come from the drawings of abstractionists, but also from rationalist architectures, with black pavé diamonds on blackened gold, triangles and squares that intersect, curves that surprise: the Russian designer is only 32 years old, but she is talented and can express movement with a few strokes of metal.



“Jewelry used to be an investment,” explains Katie Kova. “Now it is an accessory to wear. The sector is going through a transformation: there are not only the big jewelry houses, there are also independent brands”. The designer says she wants to create jewelry for young, international and informed women. Her Collection 1 debuted in 2015 with eight pieces in Paris during summer fashion week, since then others followed.













