









Strange forms, new names: learn to recognize the different types of trendy earrings. Quick guide ♦

Have you ever wanted to buy earrings on Etsy, Asos or eBay and feel a bit confused between earcuff, wrap-around and wire? Blame vocabulary: once there were only three models of the jewel more loved by women, stud, hoop and pendant. Then, came the chandelier, an elaborate variation of cascading earrings, but nothing has been the same again after the appearance of the ear cuff.

And so for a few years every season here comes a new version, with a few more details, maybe a little wire on the back of the lobe, or an item that dangles in front and behind, or chains that make the first earcuff seem a traditional object. Here is a glossary with the explanation of each style, taking into account the real novelty are ear jackets, while the most embellishing are climbing earrings. If they are also a bit pendant, is the ultimate trendy.

Earcuff band Will appeal to those who faints at the sight of the needle because it is the only model of earrings that does not require piercing: in fact it comes to bands decorated with stones or thin opened circles to overlap along the top of ear. And often they cost less than all the others.

Ear chain Modern bohemian, is very Coachella style (the musical event that takes place in late April in Indio, California) with its chain that starts from the top of the lobe and goes to end in the piercing. You can match it with more ear band cuff stacked on cartilage.

Ear jackets Similar to wrap around as a concept, these earrings are focused in the lobe and have a front end that can be a stud or a horizontal bar and something more intricate and the real highlight comes out from the back and hugs the curve of the lobe as a semicircle.

Ear stud double sided Variation on the theme: the form is replicated on the back in a bigger size. Wear it with other models.

Ear stud hoop Neither fish nor fowl, you might say. And, instead, are a combination of the two that makes a classic hyper modern: the button front and the unfinished circle that extends from the back.

Ear wire It is a jewel that requires a piercing with a wire which passes behind the ear to be well positioned along the cartilage. The result is a jewel looking ethereal, delicate and floating.

Ear wrap-around More elaborate than their cousins, is wrapped behind the ear with an end hanging from the front on top of the ear and another, often more conspicuous or larger and with a greater amount of stones, which comes out from the back at the bottom of the earlobe.













