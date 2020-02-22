Vhernier, blue rhapsody for three rings











Blue like the sky, the sea and the color of the year Pantone: Vhernier proposes again jewels with the most fashionable hue. These are three rings, all composed of the same mix: pink gold and lapis lazuli. The intense blue together with the hue of gold, in addition to referring to the atmospheres of ancient Egypt, evokes art deco atmospheres. Although the rings embrace the unmistakable design of the Maison.

As for the Eclisse ring: balanced game of symmetries and volumes interrupted by a clean cut (Vherner compares it to a painting by Fontana), which reveals two faces from the intense blue of lapis lazuli that are reflected in each other while the crystal di rocca gives life to the famous Transparencies of Vhernier. Another ring, Aladdin, is instead characterized by soft geometries on a rose gold stem, where a volume is given by the rock crystal, which merges with thin sheets of blue lapis lazuli and white mother of pearl.

Finally, in the Freccia ring the blue of the lapsilazzuli is concentrated in the triangular elements which, chiseled by the hands of Vhernier’s goldsmiths, give life to a ring with a sculptural design, also in this case with the contribution of rock crystal, which makes the shades of lapis lazuli.















