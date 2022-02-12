









Which ring to choose? The dilemma repeats itself, especially if you have a chest full of different types of rings. Here are 7 tips on which ring to choose and which style is trendiest ♦

Big or small rings, delicate or voluminous, simple or studded with stones, in real gold and precious stones or costume jewelery? On one finger or all five, at the root of the joints or even on the nails? In short, what is the most modern way to wear them? The problem arises, in particular, when you want to combine many different rings. In this case you have to be careful, because not all rings fit together well. And the trendiest ring shape may not necessarily be the one that fits best on your hands. Here, then, are some tips for choosing the rings to wear: everyone is advised to play well with shapes, materials, colors.



Thin rings. If you want to wear many rings together, it is better to opt for those with a thin metal band, so as not to weigh down the hand, even aesthetically. In addition, rings with a thin metal band can be stacked more easily, for a personalized style. The ideal is to choose a thickness of the rings as homogeneous as possible, or as different as possible.



Phalanx rings. O midi rings, ie rings to be worn on the first or second part of the fingers. Up to three are all the rage, as long as you know how to combine them: they must be similar, but not the same in shape and size. Go ahead with thin circles with decorations such as letters, hearts, arrows, bows and crosses on the index, middle and ring fingers at different heights. To get a balanced effect just form an imaginary triangle using three rings as vertices. If it seems too fashionable to you, just one on the index, as it was used in medieval and Renaissance times, and in any art gallery you will find the right inspiration. In any case, a perfect manicure is a must. Read also: How to choose phalanx rings



Knuckle rings. They are often considered synonyms of midi rings but, in reality, they cover the third phalanx, that is the one near the back of the hand, or are constructed in such a way as to stretch on the finger and support the movement of the joints. Another way is to wear two identical or very similar rings on the same finger: the repetition is pleasing to the human eye and is quite surprising, so it is liked. But also pay attention to the aspect of wearability: the ring that covers the knuckle or the two matching rings must not prevent a correct use of the hand.



These rings designed to fit on the ends of the fingers are quite rare. They are used mainly on the little finger, they cover the nail and part of the phalanx. They are the most modern, the first to wear them was the American singer Katy Perry, causing a stir. There are not many designers who propose a ring of this type, also because it is not easy to wear them and, moreover, there remains the feeling of being able to lose it. A ring that covers the nail stands out more if it is worn alone: ​​if you want to wear others it is better to leave them on the other hand.Not all rings form a circle in which to put your fingers. There are also open ones, in a semicircle or spiral, perhaps with one or two gems or pearls at the ends. This is an unusual but impressive ring pattern. In this way the ring leaves half of the phalanx uncovered. Often these rings are combined with thin midi rings. It is important that the size of these rings is perfect so as not to have the feeling of being able to lose them easily. In many cases the metal band is elastic to increase the grip on the fingers.

Multiple rings. Let’s face it right away: they cost more, but on the other hand the effect is remarkable. The rings that are worn on two or even three fingers are a genre that in recent years has found many fans and many designers ready to propose their models. A single ring requires to be threaded into two or three fingers of one hand. Beautiful to look at and very scenic, they have only one flaw: comfort. Getting used to it may take some time. Not recommended for those who have to grab many objects frequently.



The chains that connect rings worn on different fingers are quite common. Typically these rings are thin metal bands, plain or engraved. Younger girls like them also because they offer a slightly transgressive, vaguely punk image. They must be tried on carefully before wearing them for an entire evening: find out if the size is right and there are no obstacles.