









The story of Jack du Rose, from whimsical British designer to cryptocurrency guru ♦

Ownage Limited is a company incorporated on January 18, 2016. The company is an entertainment software development company and is headquartered in Brighton, a city on the south coast of England, in the county of East Sussex. Colony is also a company active in the digital world, but it deals with cryptocurrencies, especially ethereum. What does this have to do with jewelry? Simple: one of the partners of the small company was one of the most whimsical designers of recent years. He is called Jack du Rose. While studying at the university, he discovered a volume on jewelers such as René Lalique and Fabergé in a bookshop. He decided, therefore, that that would be his way of him (unfortunately he changed his mind).



Jack du Rose was a self-taught designer who immediately used Cad design technology to make his jewelry that looks like something straight out of fantasy novels. Dragons, snakes, dangerous beings. In the Danger collection there are vipers, black widows, poisonous moths, wasps, jellyfish, dart frogs, lions. He learned the composition technique from jewelers such as Stephen Webster and at 24 he was invited to be part of the team that created one of the most famous pieces of contemporary art, the diamond-encrusted skull by Damien Hirst (if you’re curious: is made with 8,601 stones for a total of 1,106.18 carats). Perhaps it was also that experience that prompted Jack du Rose to design jewels that are, in reality, elaborate sculptures, which he creates with gold, diamonds and stones of particular impact. Until he discovered cryptocurrencies.