The high-society of Maja DuBrul




In the posh-society of New York, the designer Maja DuBrul has a prominent place: she proposes high quality jewels and at the same time participates in the elegant social life of the city together with her husband, the entrepreneur Nicholas DuBrul, who has a solid family behind him and a real estate empire. Maja DuBrul, who has Austrian roots, launched the jewelry brand in 2005, but after spending a few years as an art and fashion history teacher.

Anello con kunzite e danburite californiana
The designer loves to build her jewels starting from semi-precious stones, which play a predominant part in the aesthetics of the jewel. Not only that: they are often little-known gems extracted preferably in America, such as kunzite or Californian danbuirite, alongside the more well-known aquamarine, tourmalines, emeralds, gray diamonds and pearls. But there are also lily-of-the-valley-shaped earrings with an opal carved in Germany and mounted on a hammered gold stem. Or a necklace made of tourmaline leaves with an irregular profile.
Anello in oro 20 carati
Anello in oro e tormalina paraiba
Collana con foglie di tormalina
Orecchini a forma di mughetto in oro martellato e opale intagliato
Orecchini con tormaline
Orecchini con zaffiro dello Sri Lanka e perle
