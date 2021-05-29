









Grew up on the beaches of Tel Aviv and then landed on those of Manhattan Beach, which however are located in California: it was destiny that Sig Ward lived near the sea. And she with an all-female philosophy: her mother, she tells her, she loved to collect jewels, which she bought herself. Not only aesthetic pleasure, but also empowerment. This is how Sig Ward’s career began, drawing inspiration from her mother’s jewels, to create new ones. Until she felt good enough to turn her passion into a full-time job.



Each stone, often with an unusual cut, is hand selected and set in 14 or 18 carat gold, alongside colored enamel. Unfortunately, Sig Ward is part of the group of people who are under the illusion that stones also have energetic or healing properties, as well as aesthetic. But who is blameless, etc. Also because, the positive aspect is that 20% of the proceeds of some jewels go to the Malala Foundation created to support the right of every girl to 12 years of free, safe and quality education.