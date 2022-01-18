bracciale, COLLANE — January 18, 2022 at 4:00 am

The hearts of Rosato for Valentine’s Day




Hearts, many hearts, hoping that they are not broken on the most loving day of the year, February 14th. Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, also chooses the most traditional symbol of love to celebrate the party dedicated to Cupid and lovers. And if Rosato is famous for its pendants, in this case the heart is also declined in two types of bracelets, a necklace, a charm and a ring with a minimalist design. The proposed jewels are made of 925 silver, with pink gold plating and with the addition of white cubic zirconia.

Orecchini in argento 925%, galvanica oro rosa con cuore e cubic zirconia bianchi
Orecchini in argento 925%, galvanica oro rosa con cuore e cubic zirconia bianchi

But a pendant that adds a rose quartz is also part of the series. Prices range from 49 euros for ring and chain bracelet, 79 euros for earrings and necklace, up to 198 euros for the bracelet made up of a series of interlocking hearts.

Anello in argento, galvanica oro rosa a forma di cuore e cubic zirconia bianchi
Anello in argento, galvanica oro rosa a forma di cuore e cubic zirconia bianchi
Rosato, bracciale in argento 925%, galvanica oro rosa con cuori e cubic zirconia bianchi
Rosato, bracciale in argento 925%, galvanica oro rosa con cuori e cubic zirconia bianchi
Bracciale in argento, galvanica oro rosa
Bracciale in argento, galvanica oro rosa
Charm in argento 925, galvanica oro rosa a forma di cuore con quarzo rosa
Charm in argento 925, galvanica oro rosa a forma di cuore con quarzo rosa

Collana in argento 925, galvanica oro rosa con cuore e cubic zirconia bianchi
Collana in argento 925, galvanica oro rosa con cuore e cubic zirconia bianchi







