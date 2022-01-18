









Hearts, many hearts, hoping that they are not broken on the most loving day of the year, February 14th. Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, also chooses the most traditional symbol of love to celebrate the party dedicated to Cupid and lovers. And if Rosato is famous for its pendants, in this case the heart is also declined in two types of bracelets, a necklace, a charm and a ring with a minimalist design. The proposed jewels are made of 925 silver, with pink gold plating and with the addition of white cubic zirconia.



But a pendant that adds a rose quartz is also part of the series. Prices range from 49 euros for ring and chain bracelet, 79 euros for earrings and necklace, up to 198 euros for the bracelet made up of a series of interlocking hearts.















