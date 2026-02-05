Roberto Coin Brings Venice to Miami

The Italian brand reopens its boutique in the Florida city’s Design District.

Roberto Coin reopens its boutique in the Miami Design District (130 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, United States), with a reimagined space inspired by Venice, the brand’s creative source. From Venetian wall coverings to custom Murano glass, to jewel-toned interiors, every detail reflects Italian craftsmanship, a hallmark of the Maison’s unmistakable aesthetic, including the hidden ruby: a discreet symbol of peace, prosperity, and happiness, a gift to every woman.

Ingresso della boutique
Boutique entrance

The reopening follows a key phase of growth in the United States, with new boutiques in New York’s Hudson Yards and in Las Vegas, strengthening a shared Venetian identity while celebrating the unique spirit of each city. The Miami boutique physically celebrates 2026, the brand’s 30th anniversary, presenting a refined selection of Roberto Coin’s most iconic collections and offering an immersive luxury experience in one of the world’s leading design destinations.
Interno della boutique
Interior of the boutique

Orecchini della collezione Venetian Princess
Earrings from the Venetian Princess collection

Ciondolo con cubic zirconia rossa a forma di cuore
Collana The Adress
