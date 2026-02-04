The first chapter of a Namibia-inspired collection, Echo, presented in Paris.

Diamond giant De Beers presented the first chapter of a new Vibrations fine jewelry collection in Paris. The occasion was the inauguration of its new three-story flagship store on Rue de la Paix. The line presented is called Vibrations, Echo. The inspiration comes from the Fish River Canyon in Namibia, one of the countries where diamond mining is active. The five pieces feature an Echo design that evokes the ripples on the surface of a river after a stone, presumably not a diamond, is thrown into the water.



The highlight is the necklace, featuring an exceptional 1.12-carat Fancy Intense Blue diamond from the Natural Works of Art collection, along with 193 carats of custom-cut stones. The piece is ideally designed to wrap around the neck like a river flowing through a canyon. The necklace breaks down to transform into six unique pieces, including a tiara, a bracelet, and earrings.



The Echo Masterpiece solitaire ring features the collection’s signature wave design, centered by a 5.21-carat D Flawless diamond, perfectly balanced in color and clarity. The Echo drop earrings reinterpret the recurring motifs of the Masterpiece necklace. At each end, a rough, brilliant-cut diamond weighing over three carats captures the transformation of these unique stones.