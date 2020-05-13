The heart becomes a four-leaf clover with Recarlo











To conquer a heart it also takes luck, perhaps helped by a four-leaf clover, such as those proposed by Recarlo in its new line of jewels. The Maison of Valenza (Piedmont, Italy), which has long been offering jewels on which diamonds with a special heart shaped cut shine, has decided to compose the stones with this shape so as to depict the silhouette of the four leaf clover, special leaves that, it is said, can bring luck to those who find them, since they are quite rare.



In this line, which is part of the Anniversary Love collection, heart-shaped diamonds are gathered by the tip and are transformed into lobes of the herbaceous plants (which, we specify for lovers of botany, belongs to the fabaceae family). At the center of the jewel, as if it were the central part of a flower, there is a small brilliant cut diamond. The Quadrifoglio parure of Recarlo is made up of a choker, ring and earrings with a hook or a button. Good luck.















