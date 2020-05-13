Gala Rotelli in name of Sottsass











Design, Milan. Two words that are linked: the Italian city is considered the capital of design. And so, it’s not strange that even the world of jewelry is inspired by the great names in architecture and design that have taken root in the city. Gala Rotelli, for example, is a young designer who, he says, has been passionate “to small projects of Ettore Sottsass, small wearable architectures.” Daughter of art, in the true sense of the term (his father is Marco Nereo Rotelli), has “always drawn, painted and very drew.” After the Faculty of Architecture in Florence, he has a Masters in Contemporary Art at Sotheby’s Institute in London “and parallel I started producing silver and bronze rings and bracelets with the help of expert craftsmen. To specialize I attended the course of High training in design of Jewel by Alba Cappellieri at the Politecnico di Milano.” Gaia explains: “I chose this path because structure thoughts through forms and materials is essential to me. And I want my rings were not only pleasant to wear, but they can managed something etherea. For this reason each jewel has a special title.”



The images of his work give an idea of ​​his style. If you like, you can buy it in via Stendhal studio / showroom in Milan, but soon there will also be an e-commerce service. Warning: “A jewel is handcrafted in few pieces: a waiting time is required, about ten days to receive it.”















