Recarlo doubles in Bari

Recarlo opens its second single-brand boutique in Bari in via Sparano. Conceived as what is defined as “a refined Piedmontese living room” (the Maison is based in Valenza, province of Alessandria) of 70 square meters, the boutique reflects the philosophy of the Maison: warm luxury, welcoming, intimate and enveloping luxury.

We are excited to announce the opening of a new boutique in Bari, in Via Sparano, one of the main arteries of luxury retail, in continuous expansion and symbol of the growing centrality of Southern Italy in the international luxury panorama.
Giuseppe Pinto, general manager of Recarlo

The interiors of the boutique have shades of beige and brown thanks to the use of parquet and boiserie, but also of the classic blue that distinguishes the Piedmontese jewelry brand. Via Sparano in Bari is the main shopping street and one of the most famous and central arteries of the city.

