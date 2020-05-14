Anti-contagion measures for OroArezzo and VicenzaOro











Assure operators and visitors, but also the companies that participate, that the virus does not constitute a danger for OroArezzo and VicenzaOro, the two fairs organized by the Italian Exhibition Group. It is the sense of #safebusiness by Ieg.



We have worked on this plan with the desire to give a complete and reliable answer to customers and the public who, today more than yesterday, ask us to be able to count on fairs and conferences to start again. We did it in line with the health rules against covid-19 and the documents drawn up by Aefi, Federcongressi, Ufi and Emeca which I thank for the constant presence on the topic.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Ieg



According to a press release from Ieg, over 50 indications are traced in the project downstream of a rigorous regulatory and organizational protocol. Among others: sanitized shuttles between the airport, hotel and fair, equipped with disinfectants, with mandatory masks on board and programmed number of travelers; agreements with bike sharing companies and scooters, in agreement with hotels and local areas; ticket offices and online payments only, admissions programmed according to the capacity of the pavilions and opening hours of the extended fairs, mask distribution desk (mandatory to wear them and for the disabled, specific aids, such as transparent masks for Ieg staff to facilitate the relationship with the deaf), multiple entrances, safety corridors and distance signs, dematerialized access tickets, public controls with thermoscanner and sanitization path, cloakroom with automatic cycle and disposable covers.



The entire production chain designed and managed in safety, the flows of visitors monitored with centralized digital detection and the on-site supervision of remote-controlled stewards. Continuous cycle sanitation for all areas, rooms and services, sanitation for the filters of the air conditioning channels. Digitized information material, multimedia production and live streaming to support events, conferences, media.

For catering: temperature control of workers, gloves, masks, disposable gowns, payments with skip-the-line app, lunch box and single portion coffee box, delivery to the stands with a coded process.



A strict crisis management protocol has been established which defines behavior on the spot in the presence of suspicious cases. IEG employees and event staff will be trained to guarantee and guarantee the safe performance of tasks, the use of PPE, compliance with strict procedures for personal hygiene and disinfection, and spacing.



And on the subject of employees, the president of the Italian Exhibition Group, Lorenzo Cagnoni announces that the company has decided on mass serological screening, on a voluntary basis: “We adopt it to protect our collaborators, the employees of the subsidiaries and all our relational system. Operating in different regions, we will do it according to the protocols issued and in the process of being issued and a suitable application has already been submitted to the Emilia Romagna Region “.

All right initiatives. Of course, the climate of attention from red alert is necessary. But perhaps it will not reassure those who fear a contagion.
















