The Greek-American jewels of Christina Alexiou











From Athens to New York, from psychology to jewelry: Christina Alexiou is a designer who decided to combine Plato with Geronimo, and she has come a long way. She combines, in fact, some aspects of the aesthetics of her native country with that of the Native Americans. On the other hand, she explains, Greece has always been a place where cultures have crossed.



The story of Christina Alexiou is unusual: she graduated in psychology, then obtained a Masters in Art Direction from New York University. She moved to live in New York in the 1980s. And here she dealt with night clubs and fashion magazines. With her husband she then decided to replicate the business in Athens as well as working as a journalist for some Greek fashion magazines. And the jewels?



They came later as a profession, but now they constitute the passion and occupation of the designer. Although she says she started getting passionate when she was 14, especially for Native American ethnic jewelry. Pink opals are carved in the shape of lips for the bracelets, tourmalines take the shape of hearts to hang on thin gold chains, rings reveal baroque curves in transparency.

Sono arrivati dopo come professione, ma ora costituiscono la passione e l’occupazione della designer. Anche se lei racconta di aver iniziato ad appassionarsi quando aveva 14 anni, in particolare per i gioielli etnici dei nativi americani. Opali rosa sono intagliati a forma di labbra per i bracciali, tormaline assumono la forma di cuori da appendere a sottili catene d’oro, anelli lasciano intravedere curve barocche in trasparenza.















