Oroarezzo prepares Premiere digital









Promote and enhance the creativity and the high technical skills of Made in Italy goldsmithing: this is the aim of Oroarezzo and the Italian Exhibition Group through Premiere, the traditional competition for the best manufacturing companies in the Italian goldsmith districts, now in its thirtieth edition in 2020 and officially presented on Thursday 11 on the event’s Instagram channel at 6 pm by the art director and honorary president of the Chamber of Fashion Buyers Beppe Angiolini.



The event, born in the heart of the Arezzo area within the IEG event dedicated to the production excellence of the peninsula that best expresses the quality of goldsmith production and which will return in 2021, enhances the design, the ingenuity and the drive for innovation of the Italian manufacture, that art of manufacturing recognized and appreciated all over the world. And it does this year with a new guise, Premiere Digital Edition, celebrating the jewel symbol of the online restart: through the language of the web and exploiting the potential of social networks, Italian goldsmiths are called to enhance their most iconic creations, the jewel that best represents company values, production capacity, technological know-how.

Rules and participation form on the website www.oroarezzo.it.















