Daniela Villegas: appeal to save the nature of Mexico




Years ago Daniela Villegas defined Mexico, her homeland, a chromatic paradise. A definition that then became a collection inspired by the animal world of the Central American country, in particular that of insects. The love for Mexico, combined with the fantasy of the Los Angeles-based designer, has not left her and the chromatic paradise continues to be renewed in her jewels. On the other hand, recalls Daniela Villegas, Mexico is home to about 10% of all the species existing in the world and is in first place for the richness of reptiles and amphibians, in third place for mammals, fourth for plants and eighth for birds.

Gioielli di Daniela Villegas
For this reason the designer points her finger at the Mexican government, which has announced a 75% cut of the budget to the National Commission of Protected Areas, an essential institution for the well-being and environmental conservation of Mexico, as well as for urban and rural populations and indigenous people who live inside and outside these spaces. Thus, alongside the jewels, Daniela Villegas launches a #salvemosCONANP petition.
Anello Coyote La Reina, oro rosa 18 carati, rodonite e spinello
Anello Unelanuki, oro giallo 18 carati, zaffiri viola, crisoberillo, zaffiri gialli, ametiste, diamanti bianchi
Collana Fairywren, oro giallo 18 carati, zaffiri marroni, tormaline, tsavoriti, diamanti
Collana Mucho Amor, oro giallo 18 carati, zaffiri, ametiste, rodoliti
Orecchin in oro giallo 18 carati, smeraldi, malachite
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati, zaffiro, tsavoriti
Pendente scarabeo in oro rosa 18 carati, chariote siberiano viola, ametiste
Anello in oro rosa con tanzanite
