Daniela Villegas: appeal to save the nature of Mexico











Years ago Daniela Villegas defined Mexico, her homeland, a chromatic paradise. A definition that then became a collection inspired by the animal world of the Central American country, in particular that of insects. The love for Mexico, combined with the fantasy of the Los Angeles-based designer, has not left her and the chromatic paradise continues to be renewed in her jewels. On the other hand, recalls Daniela Villegas, Mexico is home to about 10% of all the species existing in the world and is in first place for the richness of reptiles and amphibians, in third place for mammals, fourth for plants and eighth for birds.



For this reason the designer points her finger at the Mexican government, which has announced a 75% cut of the budget to the National Commission of Protected Areas, an essential institution for the well-being and environmental conservation of Mexico, as well as for urban and rural populations and indigenous people who live inside and outside these spaces. Thus, alongside the jewels, Daniela Villegas launches a #salvemosCONANP petition.

















