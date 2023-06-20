Bracciale con Rhodonite
The Gems of Tangarart

It is a brand that offers truly remarkable high jewelery pieces, which have allowed Tangarart to arrive among the finalists of the Design Couture Awards in the Best in Colored Gems Above $40,000 Retail category, that is, among those who produce the most precious jewels. Yet not much is known about Tangarart, beyond the somewhat generic declarations, on the goal of the maison to create unforgettable jewels. The known information is that Tangarart is a Brazilian brand, based in São Paulo founded in 2004.

The name is an expression of the Baiao Industria de Metais company, owned and managed by Alexandre Sant Ana Baiao, together with Luciana Saraiva Santos Baiao. More is not known or, at least, is not immediately available. What is unequivocal are instead the jewels produced by the Brazilian Maison. Like other jewelry companies in the South American country, the proposed pieces are made with many high-quality colored gems. Diamonds, emeralds, but also stones such as tourmalines, rhodonite, imperial topaz. Geometric but gentle shapes characterize the volumes of the jewels, appreciated by enthusiasts from all over the world.

