The bright Hueb











From the center of Brazil, the Hueb brand has conquered the United States and the Middle East with its lively and refined jewelery ♦

Brazil is one of the richest country of gemstones. It is not surprising that from Brazil come designers also with high-level. Like Cristina and Rogério Hueb, who in 1987 founded their Hueb jewelry brand in the city of Uberaba, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, one of the high-density mining areas. But since 1970 the matriarch, Fádua Hueb, had begun selling jewels to his friends, with a success that gave life to the business.



Today, Hueb’s flagship store is located in downtown Manhattan, in Madison Avenue. As of 2010, the brand has focused on developing the Middle East market in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait and Doha. In 2012, Hueb opened its first Dubai international retail store. Obviously, in Hueb’s jewelery, precious stones are never missing, first the diamonds. Like in the Luminus collection, which combines a glittering design with a lightweight look. Lavinia Andorno















