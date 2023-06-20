Spilla in titanio stampata 3D, con diamanti e berillo
Spilla in titanio stampata 3D, con diamanti e berillo

For Inesa Kovalova jewels between brush and computer

If you can’t own a great jewel, design it. It can be a great satisfaction, explains Inesa Kovalova. However, in addition to drawing them with delicate brushes and tempera colors, she creates real jewels. The Ukrainian designer Inesa Kivalova alternates the production of jewels with an innovative shape and made with equally tech methods, with teaching.

Anello The Arch
The Arch ring

She graduated in architecture, she followed a learning path at Central St. Martins in London and at the Creative Academy, the private design school of the Richemont group in Milan. There she worked on real projects for Richemont brands such as Van Cleef and Arpels, Vacheron Constantine, Roger Dubuis and others, followed by an internship in the design department of Van Cleef and Arpels in Paris.

Inesa Kovalova. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Inesa Kovalova. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Since 2016 Inesa has been teaching all over the world. For her masterclasses she has collaborated with various art and design institutions, including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, or for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre. In addition, she offers online jewelry design courses. Her jewels are full of personality: they have a geometric, modern design, created thanks to the use of 3D printing. Like the titanium brooch, with beryl and diamonds that she wears herself.

Gioiello di Inesa Kovalova
Jewel by Inesa Kovalova
Orecchino pendente Cube
Cube earring

Bracciale con Rhodonite
