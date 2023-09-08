From the beaches of Tenerife, the Spanish island of the Canary Islands, to Mexico and Valencia: the journey of the Victoria Cruz brand has been a long one. Now the Spanish company presents its new production and, at the same time, has decided to renew itself with a rebranding. Victoria Cruz jewelry is made of 925 sterling silver and 100% nickel free. They are made in Italy to guarantee traceability, sustainability and quality.



Also, to prolong the life of their color and luster, they are plated in rhodium or 18-karat gold. Alongside the metal, the jewels feature crystals composed of a mixture of quartz, sand and minerals. It is produced by electric cutting, a carving technique that creates several superimposed layers that guarantee greater precision and optimize its luminosity.The 23/24 novelty is called Passage, a catalog that presents 12 new collections. The jewels, combined with the colors of the season, mother of pearl or cultured pearls, are proposed as a complement to different looks. Victoria Cruz was born in the 1980s in Tenerife to Luís and Victoria Mínguez Alcalá, who sold bijoux and minerals on the seafront. After returning to Valencia, Luís began importing alpaca and silver into Mexico, eventually transforming the business into a production of jewelry made in Italy. In 2011 his son, Alexis, transformed the business into a recognizable brand, Victoria Cruz. Today the company has more than a thousand points of sale distributed nationally and internationally in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Israel.