Choker in oro 18 carati, diamanti rosa
Ana Khouri, imagination to power

Brazilian fantasy, American concreteness: that’s why they like Ana Khouri jewels ♦

Ana Khouri, born in San Paolo, based in New York, the city design. Brazil is for decades been a hotbed from which come jewelers global quality. And Ana Khouri, the daughter of an engineer and a pianist, has successfully combined the grace of music with mathematical rigor. The result is a mixture of fantasy and simplicity, yet luxurious. Her jewels have been worn by Emma Stone, Lupita Nyong’o, Liberty Ross, Rihanna, Isabeli Fontana, Emma Watson, Alicia Vikander, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Glenn Close, Sara Paulson, Karlie Kloss, Claire Foy, Emily Blunt and Jennifer Lawrence.

Phillipa Diamond ring
Given also that the designer studied sculpture at the Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado in his hometown, it’s simplest to say that its jewels are extremely three-dimensional shapes. Never flat shapes, despite the search for essential forms. In New York, the enterprising young Brazilian has also studied at the Gemological Institute of America then moved to London to graduate from Central Saint Martins. In short, she pocketed the better curriculum for a jeweler. The result, her jewels, are appreciated by a large number of celebrity. You see why in these pictures: earcuff large diamond-studded rings that twist as bent by the wind, earrings from the elusive form of small cones. To mark as a favorite.

Ana Khouri
Gold Maia diamond & 18kt yellow and white gold ring
Row ring, con pavé di smeraldi
Row ring, with emerald pavé
Choker in oro 18 carati e smeraldo
Choker in 18K gold and emerald
Row earrings, con pavé di smeraldi
Row earrings, with emerald pavé
Orecchino con pavé di diamanti e smeraldo
Earring with pavé diamonds and emerald

Bracciale in oro con monete antiche, bronzo, diamanti, smeraldo, rubino
Antonella Sicoli, the future is the past

EarHook Zero in oro rosa e diamanti
Gold for Gi by Giselle

