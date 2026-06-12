Pasquale Bruni, collana Mandala con giada, tsavoriti, crisopraso. Orecchini con pavé della collezione diamanti Hearth to Earth. Copyright gioiellis.com
Pasquale Bruni, collana Mandala con giada, tsavoriti, crisopraso. Orecchini con pavé della collezione diamanti Hearth to Earth. Copyright gioiellis.com

The Enchantment of Pasquale Bruni’s Mandalas

The new jewels from the Maison di Valenza’s historic collection are inspired by the ancient geometries of Indian meditation designs.

Mandalas, geometric designs that promote meditation, have an ancient tradition, and in the last century, a great scholar of Western psychology even made them a tool for studying human personality. But mandalas also have another, precious life. The historic Mandala collection by Pasquale Bruni is one of the Maison di Valenza’s most successful lines, reflecting creative director Eugenia Bruni’s passion for India and spirituality. This celebrated chapter in the Maison’s history returns with Mandala, reinterpreted for today through a deeply symbolic lens.

Collier della collezione Mandala. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace from the Mandala collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com

This fine jewelry line is inspired not only by the allure of the spiritual world, but also by the geometry of the mandala, a symbol of harmony and the uniqueness of the universe. The jewels are characterized by sinuous shapes and vibrant color combinations. Alongside pieces set with diamonds and precious stones, the Maison also presents a series of jewelry pieces based on color juxtapositions, such as the green suite in jade, tsavorite, and chrysoprase. The Mandala collection is divided primarily into distinct color nuances: the purple and blue line with amethysts, rhodolites, iolites, blue topazes, and black spinels, or delicate versions with pearls, white diamonds, and brown diamonds.

Collane con pendenti della collezione Mandala. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklaces with pendants from the Mandala collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Mandala con giada verde, tsavoriti, crisopraso. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Mandala bracelet with green jade, tsavorites, and chrysoprase. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Mandala a fascia con giada verde, tsavoriti, crisopraso. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Mandala band bracelet with green jade, tsavorites, and chrysoprase. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Mandala con giada verde, tsavoriti, crisopraso. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Mandala ring with green jade, tsavorites, and chrysoprase. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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