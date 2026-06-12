The new jewels from the Maison di Valenza’s historic collection are inspired by the ancient geometries of Indian meditation designs.

Mandalas, geometric designs that promote meditation, have an ancient tradition, and in the last century, a great scholar of Western psychology even made them a tool for studying human personality. But mandalas also have another, precious life. The historic Mandala collection by Pasquale Bruni is one of the Maison di Valenza’s most successful lines, reflecting creative director Eugenia Bruni’s passion for India and spirituality. This celebrated chapter in the Maison’s history returns with Mandala, reinterpreted for today through a deeply symbolic lens.

This fine jewelry line is inspired not only by the allure of the spiritual world, but also by the geometry of the mandala, a symbol of harmony and the uniqueness of the universe. The jewels are characterized by sinuous shapes and vibrant color combinations. Alongside pieces set with diamonds and precious stones, the Maison also presents a series of jewelry pieces based on color juxtapositions, such as the green suite in jade, tsavorite, and chrysoprase. The Mandala collection is divided primarily into distinct color nuances: the purple and blue line with amethysts, rhodolites, iolites, blue topazes, and black spinels, or delicate versions with pearls, white diamonds, and brown diamonds.