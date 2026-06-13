The anniversary of the Florentine goldsmith group, now present in Italy with a dozen boutiques.

The Cassetti Group, a goldsmith company with a boutique on the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, is celebrating its centenary. Today, the company has ten boutiques in Tuscany, including Florence, Prato, and Forte dei Marmi. The family’s professional history began in 1926. The centennial will be celebrated on July 8, 2026, at the Teatro del Maggio Fiorentino. The company was founded by Renzo Cassetti, a farsighted craftsman and spiritual heir to the Florentine goldsmith tradition. It all began with silver, with a small workshop that produced pieces such as a monumental silver frame for Pope Pius XII. All the way to legendary modern design: in 1985, the Museo silverware collection, conceived and designed by Andrea Cassetti, was selected for its stylistic avant-garde and became part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in Munich.



After overcoming the difficulties of World War II, Maria Grazia Cassetti introduced a jewelry line in the 1950s, featuring innovative combinations of silver, crystal, and porcelain, and went on to design the brand’s fine jewelry. She even sought out rare stones from every corner of the world to fulfill the dreams of Saudi princesses and the greatest international tycoons, for whom the atelier created unique monumental works over the years, such as gold sedan chairs and miniature perfume harps. The company’s history also includes a collaboration with Mattel in the 1970s, which led to the creation of an iconic silver ring featuring the Barbie silhouette, the official silver reproduction of the Louis Vuitton Cup, the competition that selects the America’s Cup challenger.



After the economic crises and the COVID pandemic, the company today has Andrea Cassetti as its president and is led by Filippo Cassetti, Renzo’s grandson and the third generation of the family.