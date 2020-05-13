The emblems of Boccadamo











Think of many symbols, icons, signs: in short, emblems, and turn them into an affordable jewelry collection. It is called Emblema, in fact, the collection by Boccadamo, a brand that specializes in silver jewelry. The Emblema collection collects symbols and brings them together: for example, there are the Egyptian god of Horus eye, the geometric sacredness of the flower of life, the balance of the wind rose. Boccadamo bijoux are made using particularly trendy coarse link chains, to which are added, as pendants, elements with the icons mentioned, with the addition of details in Swarovski crystals and pearls.



The set is available with a rhodium-plated or rose gold and yellow gold plated finish. Bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings are offered in different versions, with a vaguely gipsy style. Even the chains to which the pendants join are available with rings of different lengths, interspersed with solid metal elements.

















