From sunset to sunrise with Anna Maccieri Rossi











It would be easy to say that in the world of jewelry someone wich add a link with that of watchmaking: Anna Maccieri Rossi take care of filling the gap. Her jewels, which debuted in VicenzaOro January in 2019, in fact, have a special link with the theme of time. It is not by chance that Maccieri Rossi worked for luxury brands such as Cartier, Jaeger-Le Coultre, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co, and Ferragamo as senior watch manager and designer. Anna decided to launch her jewelry line in 2018.



And it does not hide that the work in the world of watches continues to provide inspiration. Not only for the technique with which the jewels are made, but also for the ideas behind its collections, always inspired by the theme of time. For example, the Sunset to Sunrise collection features gold jewels with different colored sapphires that symbolically mark the passing of the hours during the day, from sunrise to sunset. The jewels are handmade in Switzerland and Italy. And they have an ambition: to be precious, but also not related to fashions. Timeless, in fact.

















