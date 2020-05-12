ANELLI, vetrina — May 12, 2020 at 4:30 am

From sunset to sunrise with Anna Maccieri Rossi




It would be easy to say that in the world of jewelry someone wich add a link with that of watchmaking: Anna Maccieri Rossi take care of filling the gap. Her jewels, which debuted in VicenzaOro January in 2019, in fact, have a special link with the theme of time. It is not by chance that Maccieri Rossi worked for luxury brands such as Cartier, Jaeger-Le Coultre, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co, and Ferragamo as senior watch manager and designer. Anna decided to launch her jewelry line in 2018.

Anello Sunset in oro 18 carati e zaffiri
And it does not hide that the work in the world of watches continues to provide inspiration. Not only for the technique with which the jewels are made, but also for the ideas behind its collections, always inspired by the theme of time. For example, the Sunset to Sunrise collection features gold jewels with different colored sapphires that symbolically mark the passing of the hours during the day, from sunrise to sunset. The jewels are handmade in Switzerland and Italy. And they have an ambition: to be precious, but also not related to fashions. Timeless, in fact.
Pendente in oro bianco e zaffiri della collezione Ora
Collier in oro giallo e zaffiri della collezione Sunset to Sunrise
Bracciale in oro giallo e zaffiri della collezione Sunset to Sunrise
Orecchino Sunrise
Orecchino Sunset
Orecchini Mia in oro bianco e tormalina
