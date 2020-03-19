Argento, COLLANE, vetrina — March 19, 2020 at 4:00 am

The double life of Lauren Christy




From New York to Milan: Lauren Christy jewels between America and Italy.
There are those who, rightly, see New York as one of the most creative cities in the world. But there are also those came from the States to Milan to learn the secrets of the jewelry. It is the path of Lauren Christy, that after five years in New York, where she worked for jewelers like Philip Crangi and Carol Workinger, she moved to the city of Lombardy, northern Italy, where she attended the Goldsmith School Ambrosiana. The experience enjoy her and Milan is became the base where makes and designs her jewelry. They are 9 carat gold pieces, or silver, and brass, with the addition of stones such as garnets, agates or moissanite. Style? Very personal. She says that her collections are inspired by nature, the sea, to Italy and to her history, with a simple and timeless design. In any case, she sell them online or directly in the States: a curious example, where Made in Italy it has an American passport. Giulia Netrese

Orecchini Ides in oro 9 carati
Anello Aurora, oro lavorato a mano. Prezzo: 232 euro
Orecchini Seneca. Oro e moissanite. Prezzo: 185 euro
Orecchini Druzy, oro e agata nera sbriciolata. Prezzo: 176 euro
Anello con crisoprasio. Prezzo: 165 euro
Anello Gemma, in oro e moissanite
Orecchini con granati. Prezzo: 147 euro
Collana Tella. Oro, argento, moissanite
Bracciale Capnella, oro e capnella (varietà di corallo). Prezzo: da 101 a 516 euro
