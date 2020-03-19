Tamara Comolli with extra-large Mikado











Today more than ever there is a need for cheerful colors, such as those proposed by Tamara Comolli. Which is a brand of jewelry linked to the concept of casual, nonconformist, sporty and natural chic, presents several novelties for 2020. For example, the new Mikado necklace, a line of jewels that is one of the most successful ones by the Bavarian designer. The new Mikado necklace highlights the passion for the brand’s colored stones and uses the classic cut of acorn-shaped gems.



The concept of easy chic is reflected in the arrangement of the stones which may seem random. It is not. The Mikado necklace is available in two different lengths: short has a Lariat style, with a modern and sophisticated look. The extra-long version becomes a versatile sautoir: it can be worn with a double turn around the neck, or with a Y-shape. And, again, in the longer style. Next to the Mikado necklace with gems of different colors, from blue topaz to green peridot, from carnelian to amethyst, the Maison also presents a version with turquoise and small acorns covered with a pavé of diamonds.















