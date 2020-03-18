Kidult on the field against coronavirus











Coronavirus emergency: Kidult, brand of the Milanese group Mabina Gioielli, joins the solidarity and support initiatives of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. In fact, the company will donate 20% of the proceeds of the sales made on discoverkidult.com until April 5, to the Milanese hospital, to support it in the fight against Covid-19.

In addition, to maximize the action against this emergency as much as possible, the company has decided to extend the initiative also to Kidult dealers active on the e-commerce front. Always in support of the difficult moment, the brand activated free delivery for online purchases until April 5th, in line with the national concept #iorestoacasa.



Our company was born in Milan and has been operating in the heart of the city for over 80 years. It is important to do our part and support the thousands of people who are working and fighting tirelessly to get out of this emergency. For Milan, for Lombardy, for Italy. We must remain united and contribute all, we and you, together in the emergency.

Francesco Songa, CEO of Mabina















