The double jewels by Elena Lara Bonanomi











Thin chains, with a design that doubles: the jewels of Elena Lara Bonanomi ♦ ︎

From Brianza (area north of Milan, Italy) to London. Elena Lara Bonanomi has been infected by the “disease” of jewelry, but of the one that seeks the rigor of design. This healthy illness led her to move to London, where she graduated from Central Saint Martins. It was not a walk: in the famous London school graduated with honors in jewelry design. Then, she conducted his professional growth training with steps and awards from Cartier, Swarovski Foundation, Leatherseller’s Company and Brian Wood.

Until when, after all the necessary skills have been acquired, the designer has founded her brand: ElenaLara Jewelery. Style: modernity, but also tradition. Creativity, but without forgetting the technical aspect. The result is, for example, jewels made of thin chains in gilded or rhodium-plated silver. Many threads that make up a surface on which, surprisingly, another design emerges: a cross, a circle, an entire necklace. In short, a jewel that doubles, perhaps with the addition of a gold surface, with a meticulous and patient micro-welding work. Giulia Netrese















