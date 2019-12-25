The jewels of the gem hunter Judy Geib











The adventurous emeralds (and all the rest) of the gem hunter Judy Geib ♦ ︎

From Pennsylvania to New York to look for emeralds. All right, there are no green stone mines in Manhattan, but the jewels of Judy Geib are found, which has a special passion for emeralds. In fact, she uses them extensively for her collections. The stones have fascinated the designer since she was a child, when she collected minerals. But Judy Geib’s life changed dramatically when, at some point in her life, she followed her family to Brazil, while Judy was a teenager. If you add to this the studies of art and design, you understand why at some point decided to work herself with metal and precious stones. In 2002 she launched his first collection of pieces at the Barneys (a chain of luxury stores) in New York.



Judy Geib’s jewels are at the same time precious and light-hearted. A bit flower power, a little Coachella, a little ethnic, with a thought at work by Suzanne Belperron. But with gold that, sometimes, is used in its purest, 24-carat state. Or oxidized silver with almost baroque processing. In addition to emeralds, his favorite stone, she travels the world in search of paraiba tourmalines, rubies, sapphires, aquamarines, kunzites, pink and green tourmalines. However, her favorite destination for emeralds is Colombia. Not without some misadventure, she says. Giulia Netrese

















