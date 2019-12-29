Deirdre Featherstone, vintage with colors











Strong, colorful, precious jewels with a vintage nostalgia: the work of the New York designer Deirdre Featherstone ♦ ︎

Platinum is her favorite metal. It is no coincidence that Deirdre Featherstone has received ten awards from the American Spectrum Association and has been named Master American Platinumsmith by Platinum Guild International. Although looking at the jewels of this New York designer it is not platinum that is immediately perceived, but the variety of strong colors and the choice of particularly theatrical stones.

Perhaps a skill that she acquired when doing a different job: for many years she was an auctioneer of antiques, that is, she directed the auctions of antiques and furniture, but she is also passionate about motorcycles and vintage cars.



This confidence with precious objects, sometimes even surprising and bizarre, has instilled in her creativity an eclecticism that is reflected in the work she has done in his Tribeca studio since 1985. In short, when she turned the professional page, she also brought his experience in antiques. And, in fact, the design of many of her jewels seems to have a direct line with the tradition of the past. But the colors immediately bring back to the present. Alessia Mongrando

















