Saskia Diez, Bavarian design

The young design of Saskia Diez and her small Maison in Munich ♦ ︎

In Munich, inside the Pinakothek der Moderne, is the Die Neue Sammlung. It is one of the most important museums of design and applied arts in Germany and in Europe. Not only that: founded in 1907, it was probably the first in the world exclusively dedicated to design. With this background behind it, Saskia Diez designs jewelry, but also other accessories, with the aim of creating something original, but also accessible. Which is then what design is intended for.



Another aspect of his work is to design lightweight jewelry that does not transform the woman into a Christmas tree. Thin, but very refined volumes, without being bulky or too showy. The necklaces are long but light chains, sometime without a closure. Even prices are accessible for a young audience, the target for the designer. Saskia Diez sells throughout Europe, but also in Japan, China and the United States, a sign that its light design also appeals beyond the borders of Bavaria.















