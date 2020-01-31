Better Silver is ok by Cerved Rating Agency

news — January 31, 2020 at 7:17 pm

Corporate finance: a certificate of solidity arrives for Better Silver, a Vicenza-based company that has been operating for forty years on the international market in the production and marketing of Made in Italy silver jewelery.

Orecchino con stemma della squadra
Orecchino con stemma della squadra di Better Silver

In fact, the credit rating company Cerved Rating Agency has confirmed the A3.1 rating to Better Silver. Cerved Rating Agency therefore places Better Silver in a safe area. The company also confirmed for 2019 the good performances already highlighted in recent years: the pre-closing 2019 data indicate a substantial maintenance of revenues at around 47 million euros and an Ebitda margin of 11.2%.
Bracciali in argento Better Silver
Bracciali in argento Better Silver

The commercial strategy set in the last year, oriented to the redefinition of some commercial agreements, together with the consolidation of the historical customer base (+3 million revenues) and the development of new collaborations, has allowed to enhance the market share both in the territory nationally and abroad. The financial structure remains sustainable in the short term and a progressive improvement is expected due to the expected increase in sales volumes and operating margins. For 2020, management estimates revenue growth of 10.8% on 2019 and a margin of around 12%.
Negozio di Roma 1947, marchio di Better Silver
Negozio di Roma 1947, marchio di Better Silver

These projections are believed to be reliable by Cerved Rating Agency, the European rating agency headed by the Cerved Group, by virtue of the advantages that may derive both from the new product launches scheduled for the first half of 2020 and from the new business opportunities currently being defined.

Orecchini in argento 925 placcato oro rosa 18k con perle d'acqua dolce. Prezzo: 94 euro
Orecchini in argento 925 placcato oro rosa 18k con perle d’acqua dolce di Roma 1947







