Les Georgettes bracelets for Valentine’s Day











Even Les Georgettes, brand of the French group Altesse, thinks about Valentine’s Day. The brand, which proposes itself as a sample of customizable jewels and accessories, in this case highlights its new bracelets inspired by the shapes of the typical French garden labyrinths. And Valentine’s Day? The word Love is alluded to the party of lovers, with a bracelet with bold and dynamic lines. The bracelet is available in three finishes in yellow, pink and silver gold and in three sizes of 14, 25 and 40 millimeters, with leather finishes. The price is 79 euros.



For Valentine’s Day, Les Georgettes offers also Cache-cœur, a bracelet with sinuous lines that form a succession of stylized hearts. This is also available in three finishes (yellow gold, rose gold, silver) and three different sizes.

















