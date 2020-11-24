Charlotte Chesnais well-rounded











New jewels signed by the French designer Charlotte Chesnais ♦

Charlotte Chesnais was the rising star of the jewelry world, winner of the Andam fashion award 2015, the international award that supports fashion talents and from this year also accessories, a category assigned to the young designer who debuted in 2014 with the homonymous brand. Pure and seductive lines for the pupil of Nicolas Ghesquière from Balenciaga (now the designer is the creative director of the Louis Vuitton brand), who to create his pieces first models clay and then melts them in silver, vermeil and gold, in some cases with the addition of small diamonds.



The inspiration comes from the female body, from its curves, even from motherhood. In fact, the jewels have rounded shapes, perhaps a little intricate, but never aggressive. Wearing spirals and interconnected circles such as earrings, rings or bracelets occupy a three-dimensional space, yet they are strangely simple too. At least just enough to be able to combine them easily.



















