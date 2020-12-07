The Disney family with the Stroili brand











Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy: the two pairs of cartoon characters (and comics) now also arrive in the Stroili house. The Italian brand, which has been part of the French group Thom Europe for four years, has signed an agreement with Disney for the use of the characters on necklaces, earrings, necklaces and bracelets (currently there are no rings in the collection). The result is the Disney Mickey & Friends Collection by Stroili line, with a series of bijoux that faithfully reproduce the design of the famous mice and ducks.



The bijoux are made of pink steel, with the addition of rhinestones, while the black colored parts are probably silk-screened on the metal. The prices of the items in this collection remain anchored downwards, as the company’s marketing always provides. A bracelet, for example, costs 49 euros, the stud earrings in pink steel in the shape of Daisy Duck and rhinestones 34.90 euros, while it goes up to 59.90 for the rigid pink steel bracelet.

















