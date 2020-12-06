Tatiana Verstraeten Day & Night











Day & Night. It doesn’t matter at what time, in short, just leave behind the problems and anxieties that (especially in this period) crowd the mind. And there is nothing better than a beautiful jewel to return to serenity. Tatiana Verstraeten is a talented and young designer who in a short time has climbed the heights of jewelry, to open her atelier in the cathedral of luxury, that is Place Vendôme, in Paris. Her new collection, Day & Night takes as its model the two symbols of the mirror parts of the day: the sun and the moon. Inspired by the two astronomical subjects are a series of rings and earrings, which seem embroidered in the light.

Anelli Sol e Luna

Tatiana Verstraeten, from Belgium, rediscovered her passion for design after a Masters in Business Management and Finance at the Solvay Business School in Brussels and in London. She then moved to Paris where she worked for Maison Michel. She then met the designer Anthony Vacarello, worked at Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld, who influenced her way of creating jewelry. She opened her boutique in January 2019 but is already celebrated as a star of the new jewelry.

















