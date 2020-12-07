Gamma Creations, high jewelery in Thai sauce











It is known to those who work in the world of jewelry that a large part of the jewelry sold in the world is produced in Thailand. And not only mass-produced jewels such as those of big brands, for example Danish ones (just to give an example). Even large Maison entrust part of the production to the skilled hands of Thai artisans, perhaps reserving the right to put the final finishing touches at home. One of these realities, which are active behind the scenes, is Gamma Creations.



The company designs and produces exclusive jewelry and works for third parties. Also facilitated by the fact that the founder is a Frenchman, Jacques Prades, who gave birth to the company in 1984, and now the factory actively works with French and Italian companies. Jacques Prades understands it: he learned everything about the jewelry trade thanks to his father, a master craftsman, much appreciated by the crowned heads of his time.



Prades combines a sensitivity for jewelry with the skill of business: he was graduated with honors from the Ecole Du Louvre, while at the same time worked as an apprentice at Templier-Fontana, one of the leading world laboratories of the time. He then embarked on a journey around the world that lasted ten years, starting with a jewelry workshop in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. In short, he is an adventurous. Gamma Creations thus manages to combine traditional Thai craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to create valuable pieces for the Western market. As these images testify.















