









While the jewelery companies are preparing for the winter season, the most interesting for sales, the organizers of Ieg are preparing for Vicenzaoro September (9-13 September).

In the first information released by Ieg, the company that organizes the event, the next edition of Vicenzaoro will have “a share of exhibitors close to pre-covid levels, with the return to the fair also of India and the Far East, Hong Kong, China and Thailand “. In short, growing numbers are expected compared to the edition that this year was held in March instead of January as usual, due to the pandemic. It will not, however, be a complete return to the glories of the past. Also because the war in Ukraine has wiped out a non-secondary slice of the market.



One of the traditional Vicenzaoro events is the presentation of the Trendbook 2024+ on consumer trends and advances from Trendvision, Ieg’s independent observatory directed by Paola De Luca, which explores the evolution of consumers in the world of luxury. Sustainability, circular economy, age and gender fluidity guided Trendvision’s forecasts for 2023, that is, last year’s edition. The trends, in any case, are not unrelated to the trend of the economy. And in Vicenza oro the Goldsmiths Club and the Studies and Research Department of Intesa San Paolo, the largest Italian bank, will present research on the goldsmith sector. International demand for precious items, the effects of international crises and a generalized rise in interest rates, as well as the cost of raw materials are the elements that will affect the jewelry industry in the coming months.

In the first quarter of 2022, compared to the favorable progression of Italian exports in 2021 to the US, Chinese, Swiss and UAE markets, the Italian goldsmith sector strengthened growth on international markets with variations of more than 30% both in value and in quantity, enough to exceed the data of 2019 by 9%. On the other hand, it has to face a setback in the global demand for precious items recorded in the first three months of this year, which falls to -6.9%. What’s going to happen?



The event program promoted by Italian Exhibition Group includes, as always, events and focuses on many topics. The World Jewelery Confederation confirms its presence in Vos with two days of seminars traditionally dedicated to sustainability issues. In particular, a focus on the need for new marketing models more attentive to gender equality is planned, through an analysis of the message and the dynamics of the purchase of diamonds, which have always spoken an exclusively male language, as purchased and given by man. A paradigm to be rethought, today, in the light of the freedom of choice of the female public. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Anversa laboratory Hrd, Vicenza will host a Jewelery Design competition for young goldsmith designers with dedicated seminars.Vicenzaoro September sees the participation of all the voices of the sector, institutions and trade associations, from Confindustria Federorafi, Confartigianato Orafi, Confcommercio Federpreziosi, Cna Orafi, Confimi Industria Goldsmith and Argentiera Category to Assogemme, Assocoral and Afemo – Association of Manufacturers Exporters of Goldsmith Machinery, Cibjo.